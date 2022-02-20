RSVP for Longenecker Horticultural Gardens: Connecting People, Plants, and Place

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., Feb. 24

Longenecker Horticultural Gardens: Connecting People, Plants, and Place. David Stevens, curator, Longenecker Horticultural Gardens, UW–Madison Arboretum. Stevens will discuss the ongoing efforts to engage a wider public audience about the importance of plants through learning, art, science, culture, and remembrance. Register by February 20.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

