Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Fall Favorites. Enjoy the colorful show of trees and shrubs before winter dormancy. Michael Jesiolowski, senior horticulturist at Chicago Botanic Garden, will highlight the best fall foliage, form, and fruit displays from Acer to Zelkova. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.  Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy.

608-263-7888
