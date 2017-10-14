Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Conifers. David Stevens, LHG curator, will explore the pinetum, the largest and most diverse conifer collection in the state. Located on a glacial drumlin, the collection ranges from pines, spruce, and firs to Japanese umbrella trees. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. 

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-263-7888
