Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Conifers. David Stevens, garden curator, will explore the pinetum, the largest and most diverse conifer collection in the state. Located on a glacial drumlin, the collection presents a diverse array of conifers from around the world. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment