Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Established in 1935, the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ lilac collection is one of the largest in the country. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

May 7: Lilacs Join David Stevens, garden curator, to explore lilac history, lore, culture, and color.

May 14: Crabapples: Learn why crabapples are the most planted flowering tree in the Midwest with David Stevens, garden curator, who will highlight some of his favorite selections.

608-263-7888
