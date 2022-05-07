Longenecker Horticultural Gardens Tour

media release: Established in 1935, the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ lilac collection is one of the largest in the country. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

May 7: Lilacs Join David Stevens, garden curator, to explore lilac history, lore, culture, and color.

May 14: Crabapples: Learn why crabapples are the most planted flowering tree in the Midwest with David Stevens, garden curator, who will highlight some of his favorite selections.