press release: Join Createability Wisconsin Art Studio as they highlight artists of all abilities. This unique art show is FREE and open to the public. It highlights local artists from the Createability Wisconsin Art Studio who have Autism. It features various styles and pieces of art including film, paintings, coasters, jewelry, and more. All ART will be available for purchase!

9AM-3PM, December 7, Camp Createability, 2001 W Broadway, Monona, WI 53713

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/ events/663781190771623/