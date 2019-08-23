Look Forward: Madison's Catwalk for Charity

press release: There’s plenty about Madison worth celebrating and our fashion scene is no exception. On Friday, August 23rd we’re throwing the biggest fashion show the city has ever seen with an all- star cast of Madison’s finest retail stores showcasing their finest looks. And the best part? It’s all for charity with proceeds to benefit three great causes that are close to our heart -- Rape Crisis Center, Clean Lakes Alliance and Doyenne.

Each store will have a block of time to take over the Sylvee stage and produce a fashion show that speaks to the heart of their brand. Live music, props, lighting, video - you name it!

Our hand-picked judges will be taking notes throughout the night to score each store. The top three stores will have the honor of selecting which of our three charities to donate proceeds towards, with 50% going to 1st place, 30% to 2nd place and 20% to 3rd place.

So bust out whatever looks inspire you and come watch Madison’s fashion scene strut it out on the catwalk.

Featuring Catwalk Performances From: Context, Twigs, Jazzman, BCBG-Macy's, Evereve, La Lingerie, Anthropologie, Mes Amies, & more!

Following the fashion show we’ll keep the party going with a late-night DJ set from Chicago’s DJ Dani Deahl!