media release: USA | 2024 | DCP | 104 min.

Director: Lana Wilson

Sit in with seven psychics as they conduct intimate readings for their fellow New Yorkers in this fascinating documentary. Acclaimed filmmaker Lana Wilson takes us all the way behind the curtain, following the clairvoyants home and probing their individual personalities. Refreshingly uncynical, Look Into My Eyes mirrors the compassionate openness of its subjects, all of whom seek unknowable answers to life’s largest questions. Whether or not you personally believe in the authenticity of the readings becomes beside the point, as Look Into My Eyes convinces us that, either way, these people have something very real and profound to offer their clients.

