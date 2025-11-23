Looking for Mr. Goodbar

media release: Bartell Film Series

Rated R for adult content including sexual violence

Film Length 2h 16m

Saluting the late great Diane Keaton, Four Star video presents one of her most acclaimed and controversial performances. School teacher by day, she cruises the bars at night looking for excitement, sex, and whatever else the night may bring.

Controversial in it’s initial release, and not widely seen by modern day audiences, this acclaimed film with her riveting performance will include a moderated introduction and 30 minute talk back after the movie by film scholar Dave Durbin addressing the controversies over the queer content and anti-feminism sentiment that rose up in the 1970s around this film.

General Seating

Presented on the Drury Stage