Looking for Mr. Goodbar
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Bartell Film Series
Rated R for adult content including sexual violence
Film Length 2h 16m
Saluting the late great Diane Keaton, Four Star video presents one of her most acclaimed and controversial performances. School teacher by day, she cruises the bars at night looking for excitement, sex, and whatever else the night may bring.
Controversial in it’s initial release, and not widely seen by modern day audiences, this acclaimed film with her riveting performance will include a moderated introduction and 30 minute talk back after the movie by film scholar Dave Durbin addressing the controversies over the queer content and anti-feminism sentiment that rose up in the 1970s around this film.
General Seating
Presented on the Drury Stage