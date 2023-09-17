media release: THE LOOP SCOOP—THE LOOP'S INAUGURAL POP–UP ROLLER SKATING SOCIAL, Music from DJ4000, Speakers – THE LOOP Skate Center partners

3:30 – 6:30 PM, 9/17/23, Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium Parking Lot, 155 Kroncke Drive, Sun Prairie WI 53590

FREE admission, attendees pay for food. RSVP by 9/10.

https://www. theloopskatecenter.com/events/ the-loop-scoop

A𝗟𝗟 𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘! Wisconsin United Roller Derby will be in attendance/have information about their team/Roller Derby. Prairie Kids Club will be present to talk with the community about PKC & will also have activities for attendees to participate in. Wisconsin United Roller Derby will be there to share information about their team. Restroom facilities will be open for the event (custodians will be on–site to help with maintenance), live broadcast from 103.5 The Sun, Photographer/Content Creator Amy Yang will be covering the event.

PROTECTIVE GEAR (knee/elbow pads, wrist guards, helmets): Will not be provided, not required but strongly encouraged