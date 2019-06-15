press release: Ride your bike around Lake Monona with friends and family and support clean, healthy water! Loop the Lake is Clean Lakes Alliance's annual bike ride that highlights our community’s lakes and lakeshore bike paths. Loop the Lake is a ride, not a race, so everyone is welcome to enjoy the fun! Event proceeds support our work to protect and improve our lakes in the Yahara Watershed.

Loop the Lake is not just a bike ride - it's a community day to rally around our lakes!

$35 per rider or FREE for riders 10 & under

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/loop-the-lake- registration-56438742799