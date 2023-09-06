media release: ADULTS AGE 18 + // $200 FOR 4 CLASSES

WEDNESDAYS, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, SEPTEMBER 6 - SEPTEMBER 27

In this 4 week workshop, you will learn the basics of watercolor painting while creating beautiful loose floral paintings. Loose florals are flowers that you paint without having a drawn outline first. We will learn how to paint a few different types of loose flowers and leaves. Then, we will use what we learned to paint a few different projects. All supplies included. Beginner friendly. Ages 18+ There must be a minimum of 6 students registered for this class to run.