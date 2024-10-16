media release: The tour title “Up link” refers to the signal sent from the ground to a satellite, signifying that Loossemble is sending a signal from their base camp on Earth, the “Up_link Station,” to find other friends. This upcoming tour, taking place approximately one year and one month after their North American tour in September 2023, is expected to create meaningful memories with fans. Notably, the concert promises to feature unique and new stages, adding to the excitement. Additionally, at the concert “Up_link Station” with the C.Loo, fans will be able to enjoy live performances of various title tracks and songs from their first mini album “Sensitive” as well as their second mini album “One of a Kind.”