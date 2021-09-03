ONLINE: Lords of the Trident, Aether Realm, Seven Kingdoms

× Expand J.C. Dunst Photography Lords of the Trident

press release: Available on YouTube, and Twitch! 8:30 pm Central US Time - DON'T MISS IT! Send us a tip! http://www.LordsOfTheTrident.com/tips/

As many of you have heard, the first five dates of the upcoming Unleash The Archers tour were canceled due to the band being unable to enter the country. This left our friends (and UtA tourmates) Seven Kingdoms and ÆTHER REALM stuck with no place to play and no way to recoup their lost income from these canceled shows....BUT NOT IF YOUR LORDS CAN HELP IT!

Friday at 7:30pm Central time, The three bands will be joining forces in Fang's basement for a benefit concert where 100% of tips will go towards the two bands to help them stay on the road!