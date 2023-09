× Expand courtesy Lords of the Trident Lords of the Trident

media release: Lords of the Trident will be joined by thrash heavyweights CONNIPTION and VGM experts GUNDERSLAM for a livestream for the ages! And it's free! Mark your calendars for 10/14, and join us on YouTube or Twitch!

youtube.com/c/LordsoftheTrident or twitch.tv/LordsOfTheTrident