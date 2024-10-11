Psychostick, Lords of the Trident (EP release)

× Expand Sweeney Photography Lords of the Trident pose for a photo. Lords of the Trident

from Lords of Trident newsletter:

Our new EP - the V.G.E.P. - is inspired by some of our favorite video games of all time. You may rightfully wonder how a cover of "Valerie" by Steve Winwood fits into that category. And the truth is - it doesn't. At least...not directly.

When I was a kid, the local mall arcade - "Aladdin's Castle" - was a short bike ride from my house, so I basically grew up there. I remember parking my bike, entering the mall out of the hot summer air, and listening to the canned mall music being played over the tiny, ceiling-mounted speakers as I walked towards the arcade.

More often than not, "Valerie" by Steve Winwood would be playing as I reached the doors of Aladdin's Castle, where the busy noises of the arcade machines would overtake the sound of Mr. Winwood belting out the name of his lost lover. That's why, for whatever reason, I associate "Valerie" with the childhood thrill of exchanging my quarters for tokens and challenging the latest video game. We wanted to pay homage to the original hand-painted video by attempting to recreate the look and feel (and aspect ratio!) of Steve Winwood's legendary music video. How'd we do? Let us know in the comments of the video!