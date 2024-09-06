Lords of the Trident, Trash Pandas, Peacemaker, King's Caravan

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: The Crucible presents a night of Wisconsin grown rock and metal for all! Witness the electrical spectacle Madison so deservingly needs!

Lords of the Trident

MADISON POWER METAL GODS!

Trash Pandas

FOX VALLEY GUARDIANS OF METAL!

Peacemaker

MADISON HEAVY MELODY ROCKERS!

King's Caravan

MADISON FANTASY METAL AMBASSADORS!

