Lori Friedrich

media release: Just in time for Mother's Day - author Lori Fredrich will be in our shop from 1:00 to 3:00 on April 27 to sign copies of Wisconsin Field to Fork, and to offer taste samples of her delicious Beet Pâté with crackers.

Lori Fredrich is a food writer based in Milwaukee who is the OnMilwaukee Dining Editor, and co-host of podcast FoodCrush.

Wisconsin Field to Fork is a beautifully illustrated book that tells the tale of our state's agriculture both through stories about the farmers who provide our restaurants with the wealth of vegetables, dairy, and livestock, but also through the seventy chef-driven recipes that take those products and weave magic into them.

Recipes from drinks and appetizers to dessert include Watermelon Cocktail Punch, Wild Mushroom and Mascarpone Tortelli and Strawberry-Rhubarb Tres Leches Cake.