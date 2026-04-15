Lori Mann Carey Elementary School Renaming Ceremony

media release; The Madison Metropolitan School District is pleased to invite families, staff, district stakeholders and members of the Greater Madison community to attend the renaming and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lori Mann Carey Elementary School on Friday, April 17.

The newest school in the district’s portfolio, made possible by voter support of the 2020 facilities referendum, Lori Mann Carey Elementary had operated as Southside Elementary School from the time of its opening in September 2023 until the start of the 2025–26 school year.

Lori Mann Carey was a dedicated education advocate who grew up on Madison’s South Side and devoted her life to supporting students and families.

5 p.m.: Doors open

5:15 p.m.: Ceremony in school gymnasium

6 p.m.: School tours, guided by fifth-grade students

Where:

Lori Mann Carey Elementary School, 501 E. Badger Road, Madison WI 53713