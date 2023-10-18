media release: Live @ MTM: Lori Rader-Day in Conversation with Doug Moe

Time: 6:00p CT

Where: Mystery to Me (seats are limited, Get Tickets)

Livestream: Crowdcast (RSVP)

About the book

Sometimes the past refuses to stay hidden…

Rader-Day's signature blend of suspenseful storytelling and complex human emotions is on full display in THE DEATH OF US. The novel delves into the heart-wrenching story of Liss Kehoe, who has spent fifteen years trying to forget the rainy night Ashley Hay came to her doorstep and handed over her baby, Callan—born from an affair with Liss’s local golden boy husband—and then disappeared without a trace. But when Ashley's car is found in a murky pond on Kehoe property, Liss must face the truth about what happened and fight to keep her family safe.

As Liss struggles to protect her loved ones, she discovers that the small town she calls home is teeming with hidden secrets and betrayals. With everything she holds dear at stake, Liss must decide how far she's willing to go to uncover the truth and protect those she loves.

Reminiscent of the works of Tana French and Gillian Flynn, Rader-Day delivers a gripping novel that will keep you hooked from the first page to the last.

About the author

Lori Rader-Day is the Edgar Award-nominated and Agatha, Anthony, and Mary Higgins Clark award-winning author of Death at Greenway, The Lucky One, Under a Dark Sky, and others. Her latest book, forthcoming fall 2023, is The Death of Us (Harper Collins.) Lori lives in Chicago, where she co-chairs the Midwest Mystery Conference and teaches creative writing at Northwestern University. Visit her at www.LoriRaderDay.com.