ONLINE: Lori Schappe-Youens

press release: Join us Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m. for an Instagram Live Interview with Lori Schappe-Youens. From Wisconsin to South Africa, join Theresa Abel for a virtual studio visit and artist interview with painter Lori Schappe-Youens.

Related exhibits online only, May 9 - May 22, 2020:

Small Works: Paintings

Enjoy a selection of small scale paintings curated by gallery staff.

Artists included in this collection are: Deb Gottschalk, George Shipperley, Diane Washa, Lori Schappe-Youens, Barry Roal Carlsen, Gregory Schulte, Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Alicia Czechowski, Peter Esdaile, and Charles Munch.

Functional Ceramics, by Maggie Jaszczak and Zac Spates

Originally from Ontario, Canada, and now based in northern Minnesota Maggie Jaszczak has defined her style through uncomplicated forms featuring the use of matte glazes washed over subtle geometric patten.

Zac Spates work balances simple forms with the complicated and labor intensive process of wood firing. His wheel thrown pottery has a rough-hewn quality which allows the atmosphere in the wood kiln to move across the surface of each pot, creating beautiful unpredictable finishes.

Both artist create functional pottery which is a joy to use everyday.