media release: Book signing with Lori Theisen BA, BSN, RN, IBCLC, author of the brand-new book on breastfeeding: THIS BOOK SUCKS: feeding your baby shouldn’t

At Haumea Yoga Studio, 908 Windsor St., Sun Prairie, 8/3/22 from 2:15-3:15pm

Over 10,000 babies are born each day, just in the USA! That’s a lot of new parents needing feeding help, and the #1 question that all families have is ‘how do I feed the baby’?

After spending most of her time busting her clients’ myths, (such as ‘nursing is supposed to hurt’), lactation consultant, nurse, and mother, Lori Theisen decided that a change was needed in the ways that we educate families during their feeding journeys.

THIS BOOK SUCKS feeding your baby shouldn’t answers all your feeding questions in a fresh, modern way, that is clear, inclusive, and diverse. Combining evidence-based research with visually instructive and ‘laugh out loud’ art, THIS BOOK SUCKS feeding your baby shouldn’t guides the reader on how to latch and successfully feed the baby.

Covering topics spanning from how to make enough milk to baby poop, THIS BOOK SUCKS feeding your baby shouldn’t is a judgment-free, short-format read that makes feeding baby fun!

After all, being a parent is hard enough. Feeding your baby shouldn’t be.

Come by the Haumea Yoga Studio in Sun Prairie, on 8/3/22 from 2:15-3:15pm, to meet Lori and get a signed copy of THIS BOOK SUCKS feeding your baby shouldn’t

Author Lori Theisen was born in the Midwest (go Packers!). After her son was admitted into the NICU and experiencing breastfeeding challenges of her own, Lori decided to become a registered nurse and an international board-certified lactation consultant. Lori has worked in hospitals, birthing centers, led breastfeeding support groups, and is currently working in private practice. She has helped thousands of families reach their feeding goals by empowering and educating them.

Follow her for more feeding tips on her Instagram @lori_theisen_rn_ibclc

TikTok @loritheisen_rn_ibclc or contact her on www.sweetlatchwellness.com