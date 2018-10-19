Lorican, Squidhammer Metal, All Kings Fail, Order of the Jackal

press release: Seismic Sound Productions presents: Orangefest 2018

FREE Show

Fri, October 19 @ Art In- 1444. E Washington ave. Doors-7p; Music- 8p

Featuring:

Lorican- Reuniting to celebrate the 10th anniversary of there two albums Haud Spes (2006) and Tohu Va- Vohu (2008)

W/ Special Guests:

Squidhammer Metal

All Kings Fall

Order of the Jackal