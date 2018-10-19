Lorican, Squidhammer Metal, All Kings Fail, Order of the Jackal
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Seismic Sound Productions presents: Orangefest 2018
FREE Show
Fri, October 19 @ Art In- 1444. E Washington ave. Doors-7p; Music- 8p
Featuring:
Lorican- Reuniting to celebrate the 10th anniversary of there two albums Haud Spes (2006) and Tohu Va- Vohu (2008)
W/ Special Guests:
Squidhammer Metal
All Kings Fall
Order of the Jackal
