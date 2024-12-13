Lorna Dune, Wavefiler

media release: Auricle New Music Series presents a multi-performer Synth Night to celebrate all of the possibilities of the synthesizer on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

The lineup will include acclaimed electronic musician, synthesist, and sound designer Lorna Dune. Known for her innovative fusion of electronic soundscapes and contemporary classical roots, her music spans ambient, orchestral, electronic dance and experimental realms.

Wavefiler's music abstracts the world into waves through analog modular synthesis, lo-fi beats and generative composition methods. Visuals will be provided by gordonswireworks, who specializes in combining different styles of visual content, from pre-rendered clip playback to generative visuals.