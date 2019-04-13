Lorna Landvik
Madison Chocolate Company 729 Glenway St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: 702WI invites you to Madison Chocolate Company with bestselling author Lorna Landvik for a special off-site event featuring chocolate, wine, and conversation! Lorna will talk about her new novel Chronicles of a Radical Hag, and Madison Chocolate Company will provide the sweet treats.
Tickets are $10 and include:
* Sweet treats featured in the novel
* One glass of wine
* Discussion and mingling with Lorna and other book lovers!
* Book signing (Books are available for sale when you RSVP or will also be for sale at the event.)
Info
Madison Chocolate Company 729 Glenway St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Books