Madison Chocolate Company 729 Glenway St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: 702WI invites you to Madison Chocolate Company with bestselling author Lorna Landvik for a special off-site event featuring chocolate, wine, and conversation! Lorna will talk about her new novel Chronicles of a Radical Hag, and Madison Chocolate Company will provide the sweet treats.

Tickets are $10 and include:

* Sweet treats featured in the novel

* One glass of wine

* Discussion and mingling with Lorna and other book lovers!

* Book signing (Books are available for sale when you RSVP or will also be for sale at the event.)

