Lorna Shore, Paleface Swiss, Signs of the Swarm

The five members of Lorna Shore.

media release: After dominating 2025 with their explosive new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me (named one of the best of the year by Kerrang, Metal Hammer and Loudwire), Lorna Shore is ready to do it all over again in 2026 with a massive global tour that kicks off January 23 in Germany and heads into the spring with dates added for North America.

Lorna Shore will be joined by Paleface Swiss and Signs Of The Swarm for the North American run, which begins April 17 in Buffalo, NY and runs through May 22 in Montclair, NJ, alongside festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival. For more info and tickets you can also visit lornashoreband.com.

Alongside the tour announcement, Lorna Shore also releases the latest taste of their critically acclaimed new album with the single and video for “In Darkness.” See the music video, directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye, HERE.

Says frontman Will Ramos of the song, “'In Darkness' is about growing up feeling distant from everyone, a song about anxiety and being an outcast (as many of us metal fans grow from). It’s a song about embracing that outlandish and ostracized feeling. Knowing that we have grown in the shadows, the darkness of the world, but accepting that through that darkness we have become.”

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, out now via Century Media Records, is Lorna Shore’s fifth album and the first in three years since 2022’s Pain Remains and continues the band’s reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, also including lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, have hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band’s quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, Lorna Shore have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me is now available in multiple formats including digital, CD and limited-edition vinyl variants.