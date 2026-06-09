Los Bad Hombres
to
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
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courtesy Los Bad Hombres
A band on stage pauses for a picture.
Los Bad Hombres
media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie
Food and beverage sales start at 5pm. Music starts at 6pm.
Grab some food at one of our food trucks, beverages, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!
Info
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music