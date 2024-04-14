Los Chechos album listening party

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Our friends in Los Chechos made an album, and we’ll be playing the new record for the first time in public on Sunday, April 14, at 8:30pm. Los Chechos honors danceable grooves from Latin America and the Caribbean. They playfully recreate pop classics from cumbia, ska, reggae, rock, as well as original compositions. Come celebrate!

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
