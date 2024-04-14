Los Chechos album listening party
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Our friends in Los Chechos made an album, and we’ll be playing the new record for the first time in public on Sunday, April 14, at 8:30pm. Los Chechos honors danceable grooves from Latin America and the Caribbean. They playfully recreate pop classics from cumbia, ska, reggae, rock, as well as original compositions. Come celebrate!
Info
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music