Los Chechos, Madison Music Foundry Youth Band

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY's Youth Band is at 6:00pm, and KinFolk will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak BankColdwell Banker SuccessWard-BrodtKlaas Financial, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY

