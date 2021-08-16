Los Chechos, Madison Music Foundry Youth Band

press release: Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY's Youth Band is at 6:00pm, and KinFolk will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Coldwell Banker Success, Ward-Brodt, Klaas Financial, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY