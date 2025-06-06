media release: Every month this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor space like no other!

Tonight we’re welcoming Los Chechos, a group of notable local musicians who bring their own spin to Latin American tunes spanning a colorful array of genres. Sway to the sweet sounds of cumbia, ska, reggae, and pop-rock, as band leader Alejandro Punguil gives voice to lyrics in Spanish, English, and Portuguese. Be sure to grab Venezuelan eats from La Taguara and a dreamy dessert from Stellie’s Ice Cream cart, both offering for-purchase options in the Wonderground.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration. Please enter at the Wonderground gate on E. Dayton Street, by the Log Cabin.

Learn more and view upcoming Live from the Wonderground events.