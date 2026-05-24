media release: Los Chechos honors danceable grooves and songs from Latin America in their own Midwestern way. In addition to original music, they playfully recreate pop classics from cumbia, ska, reggae and rock with an emphasis on improvisation. Language is no barrier, as Ecuadorian frontman Alejandro Punbra sings in Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French. Backing him are some of Madison's musical finest, featuring members of the Handphibians, Immigre, Panchromatic Steel, Samba Novistas, and the Big Payback.