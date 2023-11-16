Los Delincuentes (The Delinquents)

media release: Argentina, Brazil, Chile | 2023 | DCP | 180 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Rodrigo Moreno; Cast: Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino

Tired of their dead-end jobs, a pair of workaday bank employees embark on a robbery that will take years to pay off. But after they split up to await their jackpot, their lives continue to intersect in strange ways. Captivating even as it thoroughly subverts the typical heist movie tropes, this beguiling shaggy-dog caper grows deeper the further it digresses from its central crime. One of the most unanimously acclaimed films at this year’s Cannes, The Delinquents is a philosophical look at the price of freedom. Presented with the support of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW Madison (UW LACIS).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.