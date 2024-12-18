Los immigrantes y el sindicalismo

media release: (English below)

Súmese a esta conversación importantísima: ¡LOS INMIGRANTES Y EL SINDICALISMO!

Independientemente de su estatus migratorio, tiene el derecho a afiliarse con, o formar, un sindicato para obtener mejores sueldos, condiciones de trabajo más seguras y mejores horarios

En esta charla presencial, hablaremos de los derechos de los trabajadores bajo La Ley Nacional de Relaciones del Trabajo. No se pierda esta oportunidad para hablar con los expertos. Este evento será exclusivamente en español.

Miércoles, 18 de diciembre, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St., Madison, WI (Cuarto 201A&B)

No es necesario confirmar su asistencia–¡solo preséntese!

Si tiene preguntas o quiere más información, contacte a Robert Christl, el Director de programas: robert@workerjustice.org.

Join us for an important conversation: IMMIGRANTS AND THE UNION MOVEMENT!

Whether you're advocating for better wages, safer working conditions, or better hours, you have the right to join or form a union—regardless of your immigration status.

At this in-person panel, we’ll dive into workers' rights under the National Labor Relations Act. Don’t miss the chance to hear from the experts. This event will be held entirely in Spanish.

Wednesday, December 18, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St., Madison, WI (Room 201A&B)

No need to RSVP— just show up!

For questions or more info, contact WJW Program Director, Robert Christl, at robert@workerjustice.org.