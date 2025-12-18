Los Kausas (EP release), Faux Beaux, HeadGamer, Irish Sunglasses

× Expand courtesy Los Kausas Los Kausas during a practice session. Los Kausas

media release: The band Los Kausas, an explosive Spanish-language hardcore punk act, will perform on January 10, 2026 at The Rigby in Madison, Wisconsin. The show will start promptly at 7:00 p.m., promising a night of noise, energy, and messages that speak directly to both the heart and the conscience.

Formed in Madison by two Peruvian musicians, two Americans, and one Mexican, Los Kausas represent a powerful cultural blend that translates into fast, intense songs loaded with social content. Their lyrics address themes such as migration, social justice, equality, and love for life, while maintaining the combative and honest spirit of hardcore punk.

During this performance, the band will debut four new songs live, which will be released digitally during the same period, marking a new stage in their musical journey.

The night will also feature performances by Faux Beaux, HeadGamer, and The Irish Sunglasses, rounding out a diverse and hard-hitting lineup for the local scene.

In their own words, Los Kausas describe themselves as:

“Hardcore punk from Madison. We play loud enough to upset your neighbors and fast enough to spill your drink. Formed in a basement, fueled by gas station coffee and bad decisions. No posers, no solos, just noise and questionable life choices.”

With a direct attitude, free of poses or embellishments, Los Kausas continue to establish themselves as an authentic voice within Spanish-language hardcore punk, bringing their message and their noise to new ears.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574854936637

YouTube: https://youtu.be/bOAOQ4GckC8?si=2NuT9QiBDhZH5TbB