Los Kausas, Mono in Stereo, Rad Skulls, M545

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A night of fast riffs, loud amps, and raw punk energy is set to hit Madison as Punk at The Rigby takes over the stage on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Featuring an exciting lineup of emerging and local punk acts, the show will include live performances from:

 M545

 Rad Skulls

 Mono in Stereo

 Los Kausas

Each band brings its own unique sound and intensity, promising a dynamic and unforgettable experience for fans of punk, alternative, and underground music.

Info

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
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