Los Kausas, Mono in Stereo, Rad Skulls, M545

× Expand courtesy Los Kausas Los Kausas during a practice session. Los Kausas

media release: A night of fast riffs, loud amps, and raw punk energy is set to hit Madison as Punk at The Rigby takes over the stage on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Featuring an exciting lineup of emerging and local punk acts, the show will include live performances from:

M545

Rad Skulls

Mono in Stereo

Los Kausas

Each band brings its own unique sound and intensity, promising a dynamic and unforgettable experience for fans of punk, alternative, and underground music.