Los Kausas, Mono in Stereo, Rad Skulls, M545
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Los Kausas
Los Kausas during a practice session.
Los Kausas
media release: A night of fast riffs, loud amps, and raw punk energy is set to hit Madison as Punk at The Rigby takes over the stage on Friday, April 10, 2026.
Featuring an exciting lineup of emerging and local punk acts, the show will include live performances from:
M545
Rad Skulls
Mono in Stereo
Los Kausas
Each band brings its own unique sound and intensity, promising a dynamic and unforgettable experience for fans of punk, alternative, and underground music.