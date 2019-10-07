press release: Wisconsin Humanities Council with their Working Lives Project, and Dane County Extension would like to invite you to the screening of the film “Los Lecheros – Immigrants in Wisconsin’s Dairy Industry” , produced by The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Twelve Letter Films, followed by facilitated discussion.

Date: October 7th, 2019

Time: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Cost: FREE

Location: 5201 Fen Oak Drive Conference Room 121

Madison WI 53713

Los Lecheros is a carefully researched 20-minute documentary film that explores rising tensions over undocumented dairy workers.

To Learn more visit: http://www. wisconsinhumanities.org/ projectprofile/los_lecheros/

Coffee and water will be available. Please bring your own coffee cup/mug, and water bottle. Feel free to bring your lunch.

RSVP to attend at Eventbrite, If you are not available to attend in person, please RSVP to receive a link to stream the presentation online.

If you have any questions or want more information about the film contact Udai Olivares at Olivares.udai@countyofdane. com or 608-224-3694 Wisconsin Relay 711