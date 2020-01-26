Los Lecheros: Undocumented in America's Dairyland

press release: The fates of undocumented immigrant workers and Wisconsin's $43 billion dairy industry are closely intertwined – and both are grappling with their options for survival as Trump administration policies increase their fears of ICE raids, deportations, and the separation of children from their families. A collaboration between Twelve Letter Films and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Los Lecheros gets to the heart of the relationship between farmers, undocumented immigrant workers, families, activists, and a large piece of the state economy as they all respond to the pressures of anti-immigrant threats and legislation.