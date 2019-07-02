press release: Los Lecheros is a documentary that explores the tensions over immigration that have risen since 2016. It chronicles the impact on the livelihood and lives of undocumented dairy workers and dairy farmers in Wisconsin. Dee Hall, co-founder and managing editor of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, will lead a discussion following the film screening.

This ShopTalk event is brought to you by the Wisconsin Humanities Council and the Working Lives Project, whose goal is to deepen and broaden the conversation about what it means to make a living and a life here. ShopTalk presenters spark conversations that explore the forces that have made work what it is today. ShopTalks aim to bring people together by creating opportunities for community members to reflect on real issues in a place of deep thinking and respect.

To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.