Los Straitjackets with Deke Dickerson

Los Straitjackets are masters of the 'combo sound-' the two guitar, bass and drums lineup pioneered and popularized by the early Beatles. Using the music of the Ventures, The Shadows, Link Wray and Dick Dale as a jumping off point, the band has taken their unique, high energy brand of instrumental rock & roll around the world. Wearing their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, Los Straitjackets have also served as the backing band for Nick Lowe since 2016. Their latest release, Somos Los Straitjackets demonstrates why Los Straitjackets have reigned as the kings of modern instrumental rock for over thirty years with shimmering tremolo, relentless drum grooves, and hooks so catchy they don’t need lyrics to get stuck in your head.