Sessions at McPike concert. Los Tangueros are artists- in-residence and supported in part by The Madison Tango Society.

media release: Los Tangueros del Oeste was founded by bassist/composer Sascha Jacobsen. Hailing from an illustrious musical family dating back as least five generations to a bassist for the Moscow Opera in the early 19th century, Sascha Jacobsen is a bassist who loves expanding on traditional forms. He’s explored his passion for tango in ensembles like The Musical Art Quintet and Trio Garufa, and his latest project Los Tangueros del Oeste might be his most adventurous yet. In collaboration with Argentine singer/lyricist Manuel Berterreix, and featuring Argentine virtuoso Pablo Estigarribia on piano, Charles Gorczynski on the accordion-like bandoneon, SF Bay area Hip-Hop producer, Daniel Riera on analog synthesizer, flute and sound design/beats, master Venezuelan guitarist Carlos Caminos, and Puerto Rican violinist Ishtar Hernandez, Los Tangueros is steeped in the Nuevo Tango styles of Astor Piazzolla, Gotan Project, and Bajo Fondo. Focusing on Jacobsen’s original compositions which are inspired by classic Tango forms, the group combines beats and textures from Hip-Hop and Electronica, with Flamenco influences filtered through an improvisational lens. Los Tangueros singular Nuevo Tango sound is cool and impassioned, sensuous, seductive and utterly dance-inducing. With collaborations from World Champion Tango dancers Maxi Copello & Raquel Makow and special guest appearances by Gardel Prize winner María Volonté, Trio Garufa bandoneonist Adrian Jost, percussionists Marlon Aldana (John Santos, Antonio Rey) and Colin Douglas (Aerosmith), Los Tangueros have created a unique and compelling sound for modern audiences.