Los Volcanes Launch Party

media release: Los Volcanes Collective is hosting an open house on Thursday, October 10th, from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. There will be food, guest speakers, and the opportunity to explore their new space.

Co-ops are worker-owned businesses where workers democratically manage the business, make collective decisions, and distribute profits among its workers. This business model was brought to Wisconsin by German immigrants, who used it to overcome challenges like limited access to traditional financing, lack of government support, and language barriers. Today, Latinx immigrants face similar obstacles in entrepreneurship, which is why our cooperative incubation program is a continuation of Wisconsin’s rich tradition of worker co-ops as a tool for community empowerment.

Currently, WJW is incubating one worker cooperative, Los Volcanes, which will specialize in custom screenprinting, embroidery, and alterations. The group is made up of Latinx workers who have been working hard to get their business off the ground. We invite you to celebrate their launch with us at their new location: 8508 Fairway Drive, Middleton, WI 53562.

At 5:00 pm, we’ll hold a brief program where you can hear from members of our cooperative support network who have been instrumental in making this project possible.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Worker Cooperatives Organizer, Frida Ballard at (608) 347-1423 or frida@workerjustice.org.

We look forward to seeing you there!