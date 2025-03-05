media release: Department of Civil Rights is planning an event, What We Could Lose: Medicaid and Other Programs For People with Disabilities on March 5, 2025, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. (CT) to help folks understand and advocate around potential cuts to Medicaid and other federally funded disability programs such as special education, vocational services, housing vouchers, and SNAP.

The event will take place virtually via zoom at https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/83614748193?pwd=Kaya3mqjdtNYaOuZIAJPmmdR8wjjqG.1

Meeting ID: 836 1474 8193 and Passcode: 162248

and in-person: Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Rm. 206, Madison WI 53703.

Speakers will include Eric Buehlmann, director of public policy, National Disability Rights Network; Tami Jackson, public policy analyst and legislative liaison, Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities; and Jason Beloungy, executive director, Access to Independence; followed by a question and answer session.

This event is being organized in partnership with local organizations including Disability Pride Madison, UW Disability Cultural Center, and Access to Independence in response to calls from community members who want to learn more about potential cuts to these critical programs. It will serve as an opportunity for community members to gain valuable information, ask questions, and share about the importance of these services. We are also inviting state representatives so they can hear directly from their constituancies.