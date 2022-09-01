Lost Bayou Ramblers, Cash Box Kings, Civil Engineers, Gaines & Wagoner

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Sessions at McPike returns in 2022. The Pursuit of Happiness Session weekend is August 12-14. Evening concerts take place from 5-10 pm on Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

SEPTEMBER SUNSET SESSION

Stage Sponsors: Lauer Real Estate Group, To Benefit: the Urban League

5:00 The Civil Engineers

6:30 The Cash Box Kings

8:30 The Lost Bayou Ramblers 20th Anniversary Tour

In tent: Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines

Fairs & Festivals, Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Music
