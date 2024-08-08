× Expand Audre Rae Photography Lost Lakes, a collaboration between Paul Mitch and Corey Mathew. Bonfire Music and Arts Festival, June 8

media release: The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has generously sponsored the annual Concert in the Park series since it's inception in 2009 and we look forward to continuing this tradition in Century School Park! All shows are free and take place from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.