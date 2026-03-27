Lost Lakes, Driveway Thriftdwellers

Shitty Barn, Spring Green 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Tickets go on sale later this summer.

Remember, you can only buy one show at a time (and there's a 6-ticket limit per show), so be sure to prioritize and maybe get with your friends to get your first choices, well, first. And don’t forget about our new “Rogue Sessions” – no chairs and more dancing – for those high-energy shows.

Good luck, and we look forward to seeing y’all when the doors open on another great season at your favorite venue!

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Shitty Barn, Spring Green 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Music
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