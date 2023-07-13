× Expand Audre Rae Photography Lost Lakes, a collaboration between Paul Mitch and Corey Mathew. Bonfire Music and Arts Festival, June 8

press release: The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has generously sponsored the annual Concert in the Park series at Harriet Park since it's inception in 2009 and we look forward to continuing this tradition! All shows are free and will be held at Harriet Park from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.