press release: Hey Barnies! Spring is here and with it comes a new Season of Sessions at The Barn. We can't wait to share the whole schedule with you, along with what promises to be a memorable show by Lost Lakes, the collaboration between Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch. And it'll all happen in the intimate confines of The Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green's newest music and theatre venue. You won't want to miss this Season kick off, so get your tix today!

Season Announce Show, Friday, March 20 at The Slowpoke Lounge, 137 W. Jefferson Street, in the heart of Spring Green.

Tickets on sale starting now, and are available through Shitty Barn Sessions or at Brown Paper Tickets.