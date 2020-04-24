Lost Track

Encore Studios

Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre 1480 Martin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: April 24 and 25, May 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 8pm.  One matinee – Sunday, May 3, at 2pm.

What would it be like to have your reality change at a moment’s notice?  To lose all sense of who and what you are?  Lost Track explores bi-polar disorder in this sometimes serious, often comical play with music and film. You follow Danny, a woman with bi-polar disorder through 5 different manic episodes in her life. The first during college where she found that, even as a track and field star, you can’t outrun the complexities of bi-polar. Danny meets interesting people along the way including a doctor who talks about fruit, a young man who thinks he lives in the world of Harry Potter and two hospital mates who are very excited to support her.



Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre 1480 Martin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-255-0331
