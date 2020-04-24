press release: April 24 and 25, May 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 8pm. One matinee – Sunday, May 3, at 2pm.

What would it be like to have your reality change at a moment’s notice? To lose all sense of who and what you are? Lost Track explores bi-polar disorder in this sometimes serious, often comical play with music and film. You follow Danny, a woman with bi-polar disorder through 5 different manic episodes in her life. The first during college where she found that, even as a track and field star, you can’t outrun the complexities of bi-polar. Danny meets interesting people along the way including a doctor who talks about fruit, a young man who thinks he lives in the world of Harry Potter and two hospital mates who are very excited to support her.