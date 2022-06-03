Lost Tribes of the Moon, Ruin Dweller, Zipper

media release: An epic night of heavy metal in celebration of LTOTM's new album: Chapter Il: Tales of Strife, Destiny, and Despair.

Lost Tribes of the Moon- Epic Doom Metal from Milwaukee https://losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com/releases

Ruin Dweller- Crusty OSDM from Madison

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com

Zipper-Doom/Stoner Metal/Punk from Madison https://templeofzipper.bandcamp.com/

Show will be in this order

21 and up. 8pm $5 cover Barley Pop Live