Lost Tribes of the Moon, Ruin Dweller, Zipper

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: An epic night of heavy metal in celebration of LTOTM's new album: Chapter Il: Tales of Strife, Destiny, and Despair.

Lost Tribes of the Moon- Epic Doom Metal from Milwaukee https://losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com/releases

Ruin Dweller- Crusty OSDM from Madison

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com

Zipper-Doom/Stoner Metal/Punk from Madison https://templeofzipper.bandcamp.com/

Show will be in this order

21 and up. 8pm $5 cover Barley Pop Live

Info

Music
