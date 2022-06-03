Lost Tribes of the Moon, Ruin Dweller, Zipper
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: An epic night of heavy metal in celebration of LTOTM's new album: Chapter Il: Tales of Strife, Destiny, and Despair.
Lost Tribes of the Moon- Epic Doom Metal from Milwaukee https://losttribesofthemoon1.bandcamp.com/releases
Ruin Dweller- Crusty OSDM from Madison
https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com
Zipper-Doom/Stoner Metal/Punk from Madison https://templeofzipper.bandcamp.com/
Show will be in this order
21 and up. 8pm $5 cover Barley Pop Live
