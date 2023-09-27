media release: Hardy "Hardly" Reed—21, good-natured, usually stoned—is drifting through life. When he encounters two children who are being physically abused, he'll have to becomes the best version of himself if he wants to save them.

About the author: Lou Berney's novels have won the Edgar, Hammett, Silver Dagger, Anthony, Barry, and Macavity awards, and have been finalists twice for the L.A. Times Book Prize. He is the author of Dark Ride (Sept., 2023), November Road, The Long and Faraway Gone, Whiplash River, and Gutshot Straight. He teaches in the MFA program in creative writing at Oklahoma City University.